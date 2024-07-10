Green River Game and Fish Office to Host Regulation Proposal Meeting

GREEN RIVER – The Wyoming Game and Fish Department recently opened a public comment period related to hunting regulations and will host a meeting in Green River to discuss the proposed regulation changes.

The meeting will take place at the Wyoming Game and Fish’s regional office in Green River July 17 at 6 p.m. The public comment period ends Aug. 6 at 5 p.m.

The meeting will focus on Chapter 28, regulation governing big or trophy game animal or game bird or gray wolf damage claims and Chapter 44, regulation for issuance of licenses, permits, stamps, tags, preference points and competitive raffle chances.

Written comments shall be presented to the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission prior to the public hearing at its September 2024 meeting in Douglas. Copies of the proposed regulations, as well as instructions about how to submit comments, can be found here.