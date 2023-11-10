Green River Gauges Interest in Resurrecting Flaming Gorge Days

GREEN RIVER — The City of Green River is looking to revive Flaming Gorge Days.

The long-running summer event has had its troubles over the years, the most recent being an alleged embezzlement resulting in the 2023 event’s cancellation. However, the city wants to bring it back and create a new public-private partnership to host a FGD celebration in 2024.

Currently, the city is gauging interest in reviving the event and, should enough support be voiced, will issue a formal request for proposal to bring it back. According to the city, Green River City Council plans to continue its support through financial and in-kind resources. Money paid to support the event has ranged from $10,000 to $20,000 through service contacts between the city and FGD committees. Past in-kind donations have included police presence during the event and garbage removal.

“The city’s support, along with that of other businesses and service organization sponsors have put on a family fun event over two days that included a parade, vendors, kids and adult activities, and music,” according to Steve Core, the communications administrator for the city.

Event planners and organizations interested in taking over Flaming Gorge Days, as well as people with an interest in or questions about helping with the process, are encouraged to contact Core at 872-6131 or score@cityofgreenriver.org.