Green River Gears up for Packed Varsity Weekend

GREEN RIVER — Green River High School’s fall sports teams will be busy this week, with all varsity programs in action. The schedule includes football playing on the road at Rawlins, regionals for golf, conference play for tennis, volleyball showdowns in Casper, Lady Wolves’ swimming home and away, and the annual Green River Cross Country Invite.

Green River High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Football

The Wolves travel to Rawlins on Friday for a 7 p.m. kickoff, looking to turn last year’s lone win over the Outlaws into a new streak. Green River topped Rawlins at home in 2024, but the last time the Wolves made the trip east, the Outlaws defended their turf.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Volleyball

The volleyball team faces back-to-back road matches in Casper. The Wolves meet Natrona at 6 p.m. Friday before returning to the court Saturday at noon against Kelly Walsh. Both contests provide opportunities for Green River to sharpen its play against traditional 4A challengers.

Tennis

The Wolves begin a three-day run of competition Thursday with a trip to Laramie to take on Torrington at 1 p.m. They return home Friday for a 2:30 p.m. matchup with Cheyenne South before hosting Cheyenne East and Cheyenne Central in a Saturday doubleheader at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Golf

Green River’s golfers continue postseason play at the conference tournament in Evanston. Varsity competition begins Thursday at noon and continues Friday with an 8 a.m. start as players look to secure qualifying scores ahead of state.

Swimming

The girls swim team opens the weekend at home Friday with a 4 p.m. dual against Lander Valley. The Wolves then head to Casper on Saturday for the Jim Beman Invite, which will feature Douglas, Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Riverton, Sheridan, and Thunder Basin.

Cross Country

The Wolves host their own invite Friday morning at 11 a.m. The annual Green River Invite is expected to draw a strong field of competitors, giving the Wolves an early chance to test their depth on their home course.