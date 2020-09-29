Green River Girl Thanks Emergency Personnel for Birthday Surprise

GREEN RIVER — When Camryn Christiansen turned six-years-old on May 1, she was unable to have a traditional birthday party due to the COVID-19 Coronavirus restrictions.

To make sure her day was special, the Green River Fire Department (GRFD) and emergency responders made a surprise appearance by leading a parade by her house. The fire department led parades all around town to celebrate the community’s children’s birthdays during the pandemic lockdowns.

To show her gratitude to all the emergency personnel who made her sixth birthday memorable, Camryn donated pet oxygen masks to GRFD on September 17.

“They did a big celebration for me, so it’s important for me to say thank you,” Camryn said. “I like to be a good person and to help the people in the community and help their pets.”

Camryn said she and her grandpa, Tom, worked together to come up with the idea for the pet oxygen masks. She said she wanted to make sure pets could be helped during fires as well as their owners.

“They can be in fires too and need oxygen masks to help them breathe,” Camryn said.

Camryn with the GRFD after presenting the pet oxygen masks to them. Photo courtesy of Tom Christiansen

Camryn was very surprised when her birthday parade came by her house, and she was thrilled to receive a number of unicorn gifts.

“I was happy, surprised and thankful,” Camryn said. “They gave me a giant stuffed unicorn, a unicorn book, unicorn slime, a goodie bag filled with balloons and a flashlight. The parade was a surprise to me. The sirens and lights were so cool.”

The pet oxygen masks will be kept on the fire truck to be used if a pet suffers smoke inhalation during a fire.