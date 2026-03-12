Green River Girls Advance to Semifinals, Boys Fall on Opening Day of State Tournament

CASPER — The girls team from Green River High School advanced to the semifinals of the 4A State Basketball Tournament with an overtime win Thursday, while the Wolves boys dropped their opening-round game and moved into the consolation bracket.

Both games were played at Casper College as the tournament opened in Casper.

Green River High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Lady Wolves Win Overtime Thriller

Green River defeated Sheridan High School 45-38 in overtime in the first round and will face Cheyenne Central High School at 3:30 p.m. Friday in the semifinals at the Ford Wyoming Center.

The game was tightly contested throughout, featuring five lead changes and seven ties.

The teams were tied 10-10 after the first quarter before Green River took a narrow 19-17 lead into halftime. The Lady Wolves extended the margin to 29-24 by the end of the third quarter, but Sheridan rallied in the fourth, scoring 11 points to tie the game at 35-35 and force overtime.

Green River delivered its best stretch in the extra period, outscoring Sheridan 10-3 to secure the win.

It was a difficult shooting night for both teams, with Green River making 12 field goals and Sheridan finishing with 11. The difference came at the free-throw line, where the Lady Wolves converted 19 of 27 attempts, while Sheridan went 11 of 17.

Isa Vasco led all scorers with 23 points while adding seven rebounds and two assists, though she played the end of the game in foul trouble with four fouls. Nicole Wilson finished with nine points and six rebounds.

Sophia Arnold controlled the glass with a game-high 10 rebounds, including four on the offensive end, and added a block. Wilson also recorded a block and led the game with five steals, while Vasco added four steals.

The largest lead of the game was a seven-point advantage by Green River in the third quarter.

Wolves Boys Fall to Sheridan

In the boys bracket, Green River fell 76-39 to Sheridan in the opening round.

Sheridan led from start to finish, building an 18-8 lead after the first quarter and extending it to 28-13 at halftime. The Broncs continued to pull away in the second half, leading 54-27 after three quarters and reaching their largest lead of the game at 71-32 in the fourth quarter.

Sheridan shot 30 of 60 from the field and was particularly efficient after halftime, converting 20 of 29 shots in the second half.

Nate Miner led Sheridan with 29 points, five rebounds and two blocks. He shot 10 of 17 from the field and made five of nine attempts from three-point range.

Sheridan’s defense also played a major role, forcing 21 Green River turnovers and recording 12 steals and four blocked shots.

Green River forced 10 turnovers and finished with one block and four steals.

Dax Taylor led the Wolves with 10 points and six rebounds, while Adam Robertson recorded a team-high three steals. Green River finished with one made three-pointer and three assists as a team.

The Wolves will face Cheyenne Central High School at noon Friday at the Ford Wyoming Center in the consolation bracket.