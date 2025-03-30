Green River Girls Dominate, Boys Draw Against Star Valley

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Wolves soccer teams wrapped up their latest conference matchups Saturday against Star Valley, with the Lady Wolves delivering a record-setting performance and the boys’ team battling to a hard-fought draw.

Lady Wolves Overwhelm Star Valley in 19-0 Victory

Green River’s girls’ team (3-0) put on an offensive clinic, shutting out Star Valley (0-4) with a staggering 19-0 win. The Lady Wolves, who had already established themselves as one of the top-scoring teams in 4A, continued their dominant run, overwhelming the Lady Braves from the opening whistle.

In the game, Isa Vasco scored 10 goals. Brynlee Cordova, Marely Magana, Brooklyn Phillips, and Claira Kuball also contributed to the scoring.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Wolves and Braves Battle to 2-2 Draw

The Green River boys (2-0-1) faced a much tighter contest, playing to a 2-2 draw against a resilient Star Valley (1-2-1) squad. Braxton Doak led the Wolves’ attack, scoring both goals in the match, but Star Valley responded each time to keep the game level.

Despite the tie, Green River remains unbeaten on the year, showing strong offensive production while continuing to adjust to the level of competition in Class 4A.