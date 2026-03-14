Green River Girls Fall in Overtime Semifinal, Boys Season Ends at State Tournament

CASPER — The girls team from Green River High School saw its run toward a state championship halted in overtime Friday, while the Wolves boys were eliminated earlier in the day at the 4A State Basketball Tournament.

The games were played at the Ford Wyoming Center.

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Lady Wolves Fight Hard in Second Overtime Game At State

Green River fell to Cheyenne Central High School 62-57 in overtime in the semifinal round after battling back from an early deficit. It marked the second straight overtime game for the Lady Wolves after their opening-round win against Sheridan High School.

Cheyenne Central opened the game with a 10-0 run and extended the lead to 13-2 before Green River settled in and began chipping away. By the end of the first quarter, the Lady Wolves had cut the deficit to 19-15. Central still held a narrow 33-31 lead at halftime, but Green River continued to push and moved ahead 46-44 by the end of the third quarter. Both teams struggled offensively in the fourth quarter. Cheyenne Central scored nine points while holding the Lady Wolves to seven, sending the game to overtime tied 53-53.

In the extra period, Central again scored nine points while limiting Green River to four to secure the win and advance to the state championship game against Cheyenne East High School.

Junior Nicole Wilson led all scorers with 24 points, shooting 11 of 20 from the field. She also added six rebounds and four steals. Senior Isa Vasco finished with 20 points and led the game with three made three-pointers, converting three of seven attempts from beyond the arc. Vasco also recorded a game-high six steals.

Sophia Arnold led the game on the boards with 10 rebounds.

Green River outrebounded Cheyenne Central 42-27 but struggled to convert consistently from the field, finishing 21 of 58 for 36.2%. Central shot 22 of 45 for 48.9%.

Turnovers were nearly even, with Green River committing 22 and Central 21, but Cheyenne Central capitalized more effectively, scoring 22 points off turnovers compared to 11 for the Lady Wolves. Central also held an advantage at the free-throw line, attempting 23 free throws compared to 20 for Green River.

Despite the loss, the Lady Wolves remain alive in the tournament and will face Thunder Basin High School at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the third-place game.

Wolves Boys Eliminated by Cheyenne Central

Earlier Friday, the Green River boys saw their season end with a 63-56 loss to Cheyenne Central in the consolation bracket.

The Wolves kept the game close early, trailing just 15-13 after the first quarter. Cheyenne Central pulled away in the middle quarters, however, scoring 20 points in the second and 14 in the third to build a 49-35 lead entering the fourth. Green River mounted a late push with a 21-point fourth quarter but could not close the gap as Central scored 14 in the final period to maintain the lead.

Senior Dylan Archibald played all 32 minutes and finished with 17 points while leading the team with four assists and four steals. Dax Taylor also scored 17 points and led both teams with nine rebounds. Adam Robertson and Jake Demaret each added seven points for the Wolves.

Green River forced more turnovers, finishing with 18 compared to 12 for Central, and recorded 13 steals as a team. However, foul trouble proved costly. The Wolves committed 25 fouls, sending Central to the free-throw line 39 times, where the Indians converted 25 attempts. Green River attempted just seven free throws in the game, making four, and did not attempt a free throw in the first half. The Wolves also struggled from three-point range, making four of 22 attempts, with Archibald accounting for three of those baskets.

Colin Bailey led Cheyenne Central with 19 points and eight rebounds.

With the loss, the Wolves’ season comes to an end, while the Lady Wolves will play Saturday morning for third place at the state tournament.