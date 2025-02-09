Green River Girls Go 2-0, Boys Split Road Games

GRHS Girls Basketball team huddling around Coach Clinton Landon during a time out. SweetwaterNOW photo by Stephanie Peterson

GREEN RIVER — The Green River basketball teams faced back-to-back road matchups against Jackson and Star Valley this week, with the Lady Wolves securing two victories while the boys’ team split their contests.

Lady Wolves Stay Hot, Edge Star Valley in Thriller

The fifth-ranked Green River girls continued their strong season with a dominant 73-40 win over Jackson on Thursday, followed by a hard-fought 45-43 victory over Star Valley on Saturday.

Against Jackson, Isa Vasco fueled the Lady Wolves’ offense with 22 points, including an explosive 16-point third quarter. Nicole Wilson added 14 points as Green River showcased its depth with 12 different players contributing to the scoring column.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Saturday’s battle with Star Valley proved to be a much closer contest. Wilson led the charge with 17 points, while Vasco followed with 12. Free throws played a crucial role in the tight victory, as the Lady Wolves went 19-for-28 from the line to help secure the win.

Check out some photos of the girls’ game against Star Valley below

Boys Split Games, Fall to No. 5 Star Valley

The Green River boys opened the week with a 61-48 win over Jackson, thanks to a balanced scoring effort. Dylan Archibald led the team with 15 points, while Hunter Lake and AJ Keelin added 14 and 12, respectively.

On Saturday, the Wolves faced a tough test against No. 5 Star Valley and struggled offensively, falling 68-36. Outside of Dax Taylor, who finished with 12 points, no other Green River player scored more than five.

Green River will look to regroup at home on Thursday when they take on Evanston.

Check out some photos from the boys game below.