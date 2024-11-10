Green River Girls Swim Team Earns State Runner-Up

CHEYENNE — The Green River High School girls swim team concluded their season as state runners-up, with strong performances in both relays and individual events, affirming their standing among Wyoming’s top teams.

In the 200-yard freestyle relay, Green River’s team of Tanith Smith, Alayna Kelhofer, Haley Clevenger, and Tavia Arnell secured first place with a time of 1:39.20. Arnell’s anchor leg of 23.81 seconds helped clinch the win. In the 200-yard medley relay, Peyton Murray, Kaylin Uhrig, Arnell, and Kelhofer also took first at 1:50.42.

The 400-yard freestyle relay team, featuring Clevenger, Hailey Luth, Murray, and Smith, finished second with a time of 3:45.44, highlighted by Smith’s anchor leg at 52.01 seconds.

Individually, Haley Clevenger placed fifth in both the 200-yard and 500-yard freestyle events, with times of 2:02.64 and 5:31.96. Tavia Arnell took first in the 200-yard individual medley (2:05.46) and the 100-yard butterfly (56.41). Kaylin Uhrig placed fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke, and Tanith Smith won the 50-yard freestyle with a 24.23 and took second in the 100-yard freestyle with 52.25. Alayna Kelhofer added to Green River’s tally, placing fourth in the 50-yard freestyle and sixth in the 100-yard freestyle.

Rock Springs, though without finalists this season, demonstrated notable efforts in preliminaries, showing growth and promise with their underclassmen.

Both teams can celebrate the hard work they invested in this season. Green River’s second-place finish and Rock Springs’ steady progress highlight their commitment and build a solid foundation for the future.

For a full list of results at this year’s Wyoming Girls State Swimming Meet, click here.