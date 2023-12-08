Green River Grad to March for Navy During “America’s Game”

FOXBOROUGH, MASS – Saturday’s football game between Army and Navy at Gillette Stadium will have a representative of Green River marching with the Navy.

Triston Drozd, 2023 graduate of Green River High School, will march with the United States Naval Academy’s Brigade of Midshipmen with the Fourth Battalion, 18th Company. Students at the naval academy are known as the midshipmen, with the entire student body referred to as the Brigade of Midshipmen. In total, there are six battalions with five companies making up each battalion.

Drozd was inducted into the Naval Academy Class of 2027 June 23.

The football game, the 124th between the two teams, begins at 1 p.m.