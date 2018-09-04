Green River Hall of Fame Events Kick Off September 6

GREEN RIVER– This week is the 2018 Green River Hall of Fame Week, in which the 2018 Hall of Fame class will be celebrated and inducted into the Hall of Fame.
The 2018 Green River Hall of Fame Class includes:
- 1996 and 1997 GRHS Girls’ Basketball Teams
- Head Coach – Rick Carroll
- Teams Finished 2nd Place in the State of Wyoming both Seasons
- Arthur Hale
- World War II Tuskegee Airman and Flight Instructor
- Aerospace Engineer
- Don Polson
- University of Wyoming Professor of Engineering
- Fulbright Scholar from U.S. Department of State Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs
- Joseph Smith
- Doctor of Critical Care Medicine/Internal Medicine
- Clinical Associate Professor of Medicine at The Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
Check out the schedule of events for Hall of Fame Week below. Events include a Hall of Fame Social, the Hall of Fame football game, and a Hall of Fame banquet.
HOF Week Itinerary
Thursday, September 6 – HOF Social
- No Host Social @ Hampton Inn- Green River, 1055 Wild Horse Canyon Rd.
- No Host & No Agenda
- 6-9 pm – Cash Bar – Hors D’oeuvres will be provided
Friday, September 7– Hall of Fame Football Game
- Green River vs. Rawlins
- Kick-Off is 7 pm at Wolves Stadium
- Inductees will be introduced at Half-Time
Saturday, September 8– Hall of Fame Banquet
- 5 pm at Green River High School
- Post Banquet Social – Immediately Following the Banquet- Location to be determined.