Green River Heads to Powell for Tuesday Doubleheader

SweetwaterNOW photo by Stephanie Peterson

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Knights will hit the road Tuesday for a conference doubleheader against the Powell Pioneers, with the first pitch scheduled for 5 p.m. and game two to follow at 7 p.m.

Green River enters the matchup with a 3-18-1 overall record and a 0-4 mark in conference play. The Pioneers stand at 12-17 overall and 3-3 in league action.

The Knights are still searching for their first conference win of the season. Meanwhile, Powell will look to build on recent momentum.

Both games will be streamed live on The Radio Network’s Facebook page as part of TRN Media’s ongoing summer baseball coverage.

