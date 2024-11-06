Green River Heads to State Volleyball Tournament After Strong Regionals Performance

CASPER — The Green River High School volleyball team is ready to take on the state’s best at the 2024 Wyoming State Volleyball Tournament in Casper this week. Following a spirited performance at regionals, the Lady Wolves have earned their spot in the state bracket and will open their campaign on Thursday against Sheridan at 4:30 p.m.

Green River faced tough competition at the Class 4A West Regional Tournament in Evanston last weekend, where they battled hard to secure their place in Casper. With a strong defensive setup and consistent offensive drives, the Lady Wolves showed they could stand toe-to-toe with the region’s top teams and made it to the Regional Championship game, securing the second seed in the West.

Green River High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The matchup against Sheridan represents a significant challenge for Green River. Should the Lady Wolves secure a victory, they would advance to face the winner of the Laramie vs. Natrona matchup on Friday evening at 6 p.m. However, if they fall to Sheridan, they’ll face the loser of that game on Friday at 2 p.m. in the consolation bracket. A loss in the first game would eliminate them from championship contention, although a winning streak through the consolation rounds could still see them finish as high as third.

The tournament will take place at the Ford Wyoming Center. Action will begin at 1 p.m. on Thursday, and the Championship game for 4A will be Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

Check out the 4A bracket below.