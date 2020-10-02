Entire Green River High School Cross Country Team Quarantined

GREEN RIVER — Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Superintendent Craig Barringer announced Friday afternoon that a student athlete at the Green River High School (GRHS) has tested positive for the COVID-19 Coronavirus.
Through contract tracing, it has been determined the entire 20-member GRHS cross country team will be quarantined.
Barringer’s brief statement is below.
“We have had a student/athlete at Green River High School test positive for COVID. Through contact tracing it has been determined that the entire cross-country team of 20 student/athletes will be quarantined.
All families that of concern are being notified by public health. If there are questions, you can contact GRHS School Nurse, Michelle Cordova, at 307-872-8328 or 307-870-3352.”
