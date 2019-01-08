Green River High School Hall of Fame Now Accepting Nominations for 2019

GREEN RIVER– Sweetwater County School District #2 and the Green River High School Hall-of-Fame Committee are currently accepting nominations for the 2019 Green River Hall-of-Fame.

Nominations should be sent no later than February 4, 2019. The committee accepts nominations by mail, email, or fax and there is no set format for the information sent to the committee to be considered.

Questions regarding the Hall-of-Fame and/or the nomination process can be directed to SWCSD#2 District Activities Director, Tony Beardsley, at 307-872-4742.



Hall-of-Fame Nominations should be sent to:

Tony Beardsley, District Activities Director

Mailing Address:

Sweetwater County School District #2 Green River High School

1615 Hitching Post Drive

Green River, WY 82935

Email Address:

beardsa1@swcsd2.org

Activities Office Fax Number: