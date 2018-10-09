Green River High School Harriers Compete at Cheyenne Invitational

GREEN RIVER– The Green River High School cross country teams competed at the Cheyenne Invitational on Friday, October 5.

The boys varsity team finished in ninth place.

Marcos Valerio was the top finisher for the Wolves, taking fourth place with a time of 16:54.65.

Kaisa Arnell was the top finisher for the Lady Wolves, finishing in 19th place with a time of 21:07.24.

Madison Yoak took 26th place with a time of 21:41.62.

Check out the complete results for GRHS at the Cheyenne Invitational below.



Green River High School

Boys Varsity

4. Valerio, Marcos Green River HS 16:54.65

39. Adam, Tanner Green River HS 18:41.62

52. Sherwin, Greg Green River HS 19:17.02

83. Westenskow, Jared Green River HS 20:47.61

84. Gailey, Kaden Green River HS 20:48.31

86. Hansen, Evin Green River HS 20:51.43

87. Phelps, William Green River HS 20:54.34



Boys Varsity Team Scores

1. Cheyenne Central High School 51

2. Natrona County High School 65

3. Rock Springs Hs-Wy 88

4. Cheyenne East High 102

5. Cheyenne South 137

6. Kelly Walsh HS 175

7. Rawlins 184

8. Newcastle Hs/Ms 197

9. Green River HS 221

10. Campbell County High School 243

11. Pine Bluffs Burns Cross Country 30



Girls Varsity

19. Arnell, Kaisa Green River HS 21:07.24

26. Yoak, Madison Green River HS 21:41.62



Girls JV

44. Deakins, Shya Green River HS 28:44.66



Up Next

The GRHS cross country team will race at the regional meet this Friday, October 12, in Rock Springs.