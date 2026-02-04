Green River High School is Looking for Judges for Speech and Debate

February 13th-14th

Green River High School

The Green River High School Speech and Debate team is hosting their local tournament February 13-14. This is our largest fundraiser and is required for us to send students to the State tournament. We are in desperate need of judges for the tournament. There is no experience required to fill the role of a judge. Infact, the kids like judges that have little or no experience as they do not come in with preconceived notions and have fresh eyes. You can donate as little or as much time as you would like. If you are interested please fill out the form here

If you are not able to help with judging please help us with hospitality. We feed all of the coaches, judges and bus drivers that make all of this possible. If you are interested in helping with some food, snacks or drinks, you can fill out the form here.

We want to thank the community for all that they do to support us, we are so lucky to live in such an amazing community.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Questions, please contact Green River Speech and Debate