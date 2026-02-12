Green River High School Launches Love Local 2026 Fundraiser

Student councils at Rock Springs High School and Green River High School are launching the second year of their joint Love Local fundraiser, continuing an effort designed to keep more charitable dollars within Sweetwater County. Want to help? Here are a list of Green River High School Events:
Green River High School students have planned a full week of activities open to students, families, and community members.
Tuesday, February 17 – McWish Night
- 5–7 PM
- Green River McDonald’s
- 15% of sales donated to Make-A-Wish
Wednesday, February 18 – Coffee, Henna & Bracelets
- ⭐ Big Bison Coffee
- 20% of sales donated
- Smith’s Parking Lot
- ⭐ Henna & Permanent Bracelet Fundraiser
- 6:30–8:30 PM – GRHS Commons
- $10 per henna design
- Permanent bracelets $28 / charms $5
Thursday, February 19 – Music Trivia & Community Give Back
- ⭐ Music Trivia
- 7–9 PM – Green River Bowling Center
- $10 first card / $5 additional cards
- ⭐ Stellars Coffee & Ice Cream Shop
- Coffee Shop: 6 AM – 4 PM
- Ice Cream Shop: 2 PM – 8 PM
- All tips donated to Love Local
Friday, February 20 – Basketball & Skate Night
- ⭐ GRHS vs. Natrona Basketball
- Girls 6 PM / Boys 7:30 PM
- Theme: Standing on Business
- ⭐ Skate Night
- 7–8:30 PM – GR Rec Center
- $7 entry including skates
Saturday, February 21 – Full Day of Activities
- ⭐ GRHS vs. Kelly Walsh Basketball
- Girls 1 PM / Boys 2:30 PM
- Theme: Rhyme Without Reason
- ⭐ Escape Room
- Green River Library
- 12–7 PM (Sign-up required)
- ⭐ Student vs. Staff Volleyball
- 6:30 PM – GRHS Gym
- $5 entry
- Donations allow fans to change the game
Sunday, February 22 – Yoga Night
- 4:30–5:30 PM – Beauty and Bliss
- $20 per person
Monday, February 23 – Sweetwaters Got Talent
- 6:30 PM – Western Wyoming Community College
- $5 entry
Tuesday, February 24 – Movie Night
- 7 PM – GRHS Theater
- Live Action How to Train Your Dragon
- $5 entry
Friday, February 27 – Love Local Basketball Game vs. RSHS
- GRHS Main Gym
- Girls 5:30 PM / Boys 7:30 PM
- Families recognized between games
⭐ Ongoing All Week
- Raffle baskets at events
- “Suns in Yards” fundraiser
- Follow updates on Facebook @SweetwaterCountyLoveLocal
Love Local continues to grow as students and community members come together to support neighbors in need while helping make wishes come true across Wyoming.
For event sign-up or information, contact Marisa Kalinski at marisa.kalinski@swcsd2.org
Love Local highlights the power of students and community members working together to support local families while helping grant wishes for children across Wyoming.