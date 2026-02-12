Green River High School Launches Love Local 2026 Fundraiser

Student councils at Rock Springs High School and Green River High School are launching the second year of their joint Love Local fundraiser, continuing an effort designed to keep more charitable dollars within Sweetwater County. Want to help? Here are a list of Green River High School Events:

Green River High School students have planned a full week of activities open to students, families, and community members.

Tuesday, February 17 – McWish Night

5–7 PM

Green River McDonald’s

15% of sales donated to Make-A-Wish

Wednesday, February 18 – Coffee, Henna & Bracelets

⭐ Big Bison Coffee

20% of sales donated

Smith’s Parking Lot

⭐ Henna & Permanent Bracelet Fundraiser

6:30–8:30 PM – GRHS Commons

$10 per henna design

Permanent bracelets $28 / charms $5

Thursday, February 19 – Music Trivia & Community Give Back

⭐ Music Trivia

7–9 PM – Green River Bowling Center

$10 first card / $5 additional cards

⭐ Stellars Coffee & Ice Cream Shop

Coffee Shop: 6 AM – 4 PM

Ice Cream Shop: 2 PM – 8 PM

All tips donated to Love Local

Friday, February 20 – Basketball & Skate Night

⭐ GRHS vs. Natrona Basketball

Girls 6 PM / Boys 7:30 PM

Theme: Standing on Business

⭐ Skate Night

7–8:30 PM – GR Rec Center

$7 entry including skates

Saturday, February 21 – Full Day of Activities

⭐ GRHS vs. Kelly Walsh Basketball

Girls 1 PM / Boys 2:30 PM

Theme: Rhyme Without Reason

⭐ Escape Room

Green River Library

12–7 PM (Sign-up required)

⭐ Student vs. Staff Volleyball

6:30 PM – GRHS Gym

$5 entry

Donations allow fans to change the game

Sunday, February 22 – Yoga Night

4:30–5:30 PM – Beauty and Bliss

$20 per person

Monday, February 23 – Sweetwaters Got Talent

6:30 PM – Western Wyoming Community College

$5 entry

Tuesday, February 24 – Movie Night

7 PM – GRHS Theater

Live Action How to Train Your Dragon

$5 entry

Friday, February 27 – Love Local Basketball Game vs. RSHS

GRHS Main Gym

Girls 5:30 PM / Boys 7:30 PM

Families recognized between games

⭐ Ongoing All Week

Raffle baskets at events

“Suns in Yards” fundraiser

Follow updates on Facebook @SweetwaterCountyLoveLocal

Love Local continues to grow as students and community members come together to support neighbors in need while helping make wishes come true across Wyoming.

For event sign-up or information, contact Marisa Kalinski at marisa.kalinski@swcsd2.org

