Green River High School Marching Band Strikes New Note With ‘Drumline: The Movie’ Theme

GREEN RIVER — The Green River High School Marching Band is gearing up for one of its most energetic and exciting seasons yet, highlighted by a show theme that has long been considered a classic in the band world.

“Get ready—this year’s marching band theme is ‘Drumline: The Movie!” band director and music teacher Quinn Kalinski said. “At the end of last school year, our students voted on several exciting show ideas, and this one stole the spotlight. If you’ve ever been part of a marching band, you know how legendary this movie is in the band world—it’s practically a rite of passage! With our powerhouse percussion section, this theme gives us the perfect stage to highlight their skill, energy, and pure awesomeness. Expect boomin’ beats, electrifying moments, and a halftime experience you won’t forget.”

Kalinski said the show brings a fresh intensity compared to past seasons.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“The overall mood of this year’s performance is more energetic and exciting than in past seasons,” he said. “Students are eager to be here, bringing great energy to rehearsals and putting in the hard work from day one. They’ve truly started the season on the right foot—well, the left foot, in true marching band style.”

Green River High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Leading the band this year are drum majors Bekalyn Swett, Kaleb Allee and Madelyn Thomas. Kalinski praised them for their leadership and musicianship.

“They earned these positions through their dedication to the program, strong musicality, and exceptional musicianship,” he said. “Each of them has contributed to improving the GRHS band program—building a positive culture and setting a high standard of excellence through music.”

All student leadership roles were decided last spring, giving section leaders a head start in shaping the season.

“This year’s leaders have stepped into their roles exceptionally well—putting the band’s needs ahead of their own, fostering a positive culture, and constantly seeking ways to help the band grow and succeed in every way possible,” Kalinski said.

The band recently wrapped up its annual camp, which Kalinski called “a tremendous success, with attendance reaching an all-time high.” He said the early preparation is crucial to building momentum before the school year begins.

“The purpose of band camp is always to teach and review the fundamentals of marching while learning the music for the year’s show,” Kalinski said. “Having a full week dedicated solely to marching band allows us to hit the ground running when the school year kicks off. Beyond the music and drills, it’s also a valuable time to connect with our students and the band as a whole—building the culture and setting the standards that will carry us through the rest of the season.”

Fans can also expect something new at halftime this year.

“It’s been a few years since we’ve included one in our halftime show, but I’m excited to share that this year’s performance will feature a band dance number,” Kalinski said. “In this segment, part of the band will keep playing while the rest performs choreographed moves. This always brings a unique burst of energy to halftime, and we can’t wait to share it with the crowd.”

Looking ahead, Kalinski said his goals are centered on both music and teamwork.

“I want a clear, energetic sound—music that’s enjoyable to hear whether or not the audience recognizes the piece,” he said. “As a team, I want us to work together, knowing that we either succeed as a group or fail as a group. To borrow one of the most iconic lines from ‘Drumline,’ I want us to truly live by the motto: ‘One band, one sound.’”

That unity will be key as Green River takes on a new challenge—competing for a state title for the first time.

“The band’s morale and energy heading into this season are nothing short of electrifying,” Kalinski said. “This is an incredibly talented group that delivers a fun, engaging show. We’ve welcomed a fantastic freshman class, already performing at a high level thanks to the outstanding work of our middle school director, Ms. Journey Jess. Our upperclassmen are motivated, driven, and determined to succeed. For the first time, we’ll be competing for a state title at our state marching band event—and our goal is clear: to finish the season as state champions.”

Above all, Kalinski hopes the community feels the same passion that his students bring to the field.

“We hope the audience enjoys the performance and feels the energy and pride this group brings—not just for the band, but for our school and community,” he said. “We love performing and supporting the Wolves, and we want every spectator to share in the love, excitement, and pride we feel in being the Green River Wolves.”