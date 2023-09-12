Green River High School Moves Back Up to 4A Soccer

GREEN RIVER – Green River High School’s soccer team is set to make the leap back to 4A soccer, raising attention to the rivalry between Sweetwater County’s neighboring schools. This shift was prompted by the new school enrollment numbers.

The newly adjusted enrollment figures have reshuffled sports classifications and have set the stage for revived clashes between Green River and Rock Springs.

The Wolves made a deep playoff run last year as a 3A team, where they demonstrated their ability to keep up with 4A teams. Their recent success and hard-fought experience are indications that they could step back onto the bigger stage.

The reshuffling of classifications have also affected other schools in the region. Riverton is set to be bumped down to 3A soccer. This shift is expected to bring about a new dynamic in the division.

The enrollment numbers have also impacted football in Wyoming. Torrington is slated to make a move to 3A, while Worland will take the Trailblazers’ place in 2A. With a track record of competition in 3A, Worland will join an exciting group of teams when they move to 2A.

As the 2024-2025 reclassifications solidify, fans, players, and coaches alike are eagerly anticipating the season that awaits. From the local soccer rivalry reigniting between Green River and Rock Springs to Worland shaking up 2A football, the change in the Wyoming high school sports landscape will be memorable.