Green River High School Releases 2nd Semester Honor Rolls

GREEN RIVER — Green River High School is celebrating its second semester honor roll students.

The high school released its three honor roll lists Tuesday morning, highlighting students on the school’s regular honor roll, staff honor roll, and principal’s honor roll. Students on the regular honor roll earned between a 3.5 and a 3.749 grade point average, with no “I” or “F” grades and a minimum of five glasses with A-D grades. The staff honor roll highlights students with between a 3.75 and 3.99 grade point average, while the principal honor names students with a 4.0 grade point average.