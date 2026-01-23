Green River High School Releases Fall 2025 Honor Roll

GREEN RIVER — Green River High School released its fall 2025 honor roll lists, highlighting a number of dedicated students at GRHS.

There are three honor roll lists: the Principal Honor Roll, the Staff Honor Roll, and the Regular Honor Roll. To be listed on the Principal Honor Roll, a student must maintain a 4.0 GPA, no F or I letter grades, and a minimum of five classes with A-D grades. The Staff Honor Roll requires students to maintain between a 3.75-3.99 GPA, no F or I letter grades, and a minimum of five classes with A-D grades. For the Regular Honor Roll, students maintain a 3.5-3.749 GPA, no F or I letter grades, and a minimum of five classes with A-D grades.

The honor rolls are as follow:

