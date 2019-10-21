Green River High School Runners Compete at Regional Cross Country

CASPER– The Green River High School cross country team competed at the 4A West Conference Championships on Friday, October 18, in Casper.

Teams participating included Green River, Rock Springs, Evanston, Jackson, Kelly Walsh, and Natrona County.

The boys varsity team took seventh, while the girls had just one varsity runner. Check out the complete results from the meet below.

Boys Varsity Results

8. Greg Sherwin, Jr., 16:53.52

36. Ezekiel Reading, Fr., 18:13.25

42. Hale Iwen, Fr., 18:42.73

44. Shay O’Melia, Fr., 19:09.72

45. Christian Worden, Fr., 19:20.64

46. Jared Westenskow, Jr., 20:06.35

Green River High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Boys Varsity Team Scores

Jackson 49 Evanston 73 Kelly Walsh 81 Laramie 95 Rock Springs 103 Natrona County 116 Green River 175

Girls Varsity Results

9. Madison Yoak, So., 19:53.58

Girls Varsity Team Scores

Jackson 40 Natrona County 59 Laramie 64 Evanston 66 Kelly Walsh 105

Boys JV Results

39. Troy Owens, Jr., 22:47.80

40. Kaden Gailey Jr., 23:01.31

Boys JV Team Scores

Jackson 25 Evanston 53 Laramie 58 Kelly Walsh 96 Natrona County 120

Girls JV Results

23. Shelby Carson, Fr., 24:12.53

32. Tayana Eychner, Fr., 27:26.33

35. Jazmin Winn, Sr., 30:03.28

37. Heather Allison, Fr., 31:31.72

Girls JV Team Scores

Natrona County 28 Laramie 48 Evanston 55 Kelly Walsh 88

Up Next

GRHS will compete at the Wyoming 4A State Cross Country Championship on Saturday, October 26, in Afton.