Green River High School Seniors Awarded Maicy M. Braden Memorial Scholarship

GREEN RIVER — Three Green River High School senior students seeking careeres in the industrial/technical fields and or engineering were recently awarded the Maicy M. Braden Memorial Scholarship.

Maicy Marie Braden passed away in a tragic auto accident on October 3, 2016. She was an aspiring young student at Green River High School who had remarkable talents, especially in the Career and Technical Education area.

Maicy was an honor student with a cumulative GPA of 3.5 and had dreams of attending college and seeking a career in Design and Development. She was a gifted welder and had a profound love for building and creating practical solutions using her metal working skills.

In addition to her love of welding, she was very talented in the areas of auto mechanics and collision refinishing.

To honor Maicy and provide more opportunities for female students to pursue post high school training, her family has formed the Maicy M. Braden Memorial Scholarship.

William & Rachelle Morris along with Mandros Painting and several anonymous donors have made this scholarship possible. Together they have generated the funds to award three GRHS Students a $500 scholarships to pursue a career related to Industrial / Technical careers and or Engineering.

This year’s scholarship senior honorees are Kaycee Olsen, Alaina Maiers & Elizabeth Froats.

Elizabeth Froats plans to attend the University of Wyoming, where she will pursue a career in the medical field or veterinary science.

Alaina Maiers will be attending WYO Tech in Laramie to study Collision Repair and Refinishing with plans to eventually open a business specializing in Street Rods and Custom Fabrication.

Kaycee Olsen will attend Western Wyoming Community College to pursue her Associates Degree in Welding Technology and then attend the University of Wyoming to study Civil Engineering.