Green River High School Student Tests Positive for COVID-19

GREEN RIVER — Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Superintendent Craig Barringer has confirmed a Green River High School student has tested positive for the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

Barringer made the following statement:

“We were informed last night that we have had a student test positive for COVID-19 at Green River High School. Through contact tracing our school nurse and county health department have contacted all the families that may be of concern.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Please remember to take precautions if your child is not feeling well such as staying home or checking with your local health provider.

If you have questions can you contact our school health nurse, Michelle Cordova 872-8328.”