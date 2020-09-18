Green River High School Student Tests Positive for COVID-19

GREEN RIVER — Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Superintendent Craig Barringer has confirmed a Green River High School student has tested positive for the COVID-19 Coronavirus.
Barringer made the following statement:
“We were informed last night that we have had a student test positive for COVID-19 at Green River High School. Through contact tracing our school nurse and county health department have contacted all the families that may be of concern.
Please remember to take precautions if your child is not feeling well such as staying home or checking with your local health provider.
If you have questions can you contact our school health nurse, Michelle Cordova 872-8328.”
What to do if you feel sick: If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and are showing symptoms, please call your primary care provider or seek medical attention.
Please follow these tips to slow the spread of this virus:
- Social Distancing – Stay 6 feet apart from others and
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds regularly. If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.
- Cover your coughs and sneezes. Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue if you sneeze or cough and then throw the tissue away. If a tissue isn’t available, cough or sneeze into the inside of your elbow.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently-touched areas. For example: door knobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, tables, keyboards, phones, toilets, faucets and sinks.
- Avoid touching your mouth, eyes and nose with unwashed hands.
