Green River High School Takes First at Kelly Walsh NIETOC Tournament

GREEN RIVER – The Green River High School Speech and Debate team faced off against formidable opponents from the region during the Kelly Walsh NIETOC Tournament. The competition saw participation from schools in Wyoming, Colorado, Utah, California, and Georgia, and Green River took 1st place.

Varsity student Leo Evans secured 1st place in Poetry, 2nd in Program Oral Interpretation, and 7th in Drama, while novice students Sydney Bowen and Michael Piazza claimed 1st place in Oratory and Lincoln-Douglas respectively.

Head Coach Jericho spoke about his team after the victory.

“I am so proud of all the team members. The kids are terrific, they work hard and support each other as members of the team. This was the first tough tournament of the year going against some of the larger 4A schools. We held our own and let them know Green River is still a powerhouse.”

Next week the team will be competing at Star Valley.

Varsity

Poetry Leo Evans 1st Beckalyn Swett 2nd Jasper Kennah 6th

Extemptuary James Leffers 5th

Informative Mason Tollefson 3rd DramaIllian Birmingham 5th Leo Evans 7th

POI Leo Evans 2nd

Cross-Examination Madison Korkow and Max Carmen-Murray 2nd

ASYNC Impromptu MaKenzee Bagshaw 3rd





