Green River Hires New Parks and Rec Director

GREEN RIVER — Catherine “Katie” Duncombe will take over as the Director of Parks and Recreation beginning September 4, 2023. Duncombe has been the interim Director since April of this year when then Director Brad Raney resigned.

Duncombe has worked full time for the City of Green River since July 2007 when she was hired as a Recreation Supervisor. She came to the city with a Master’s degree in Recreation & Sports Management and a Bachelor’s degree in Recreation and Parks Management. She is also credentialed as a Certified Parks and Recreation Professional (CPRP) and an Aquatic Facility Operator (AFO).

“This promotion continues the strong momentum and stability the department has demonstrated over the years. Being able to promote from within is an excellent way to continue the service culture that has been set by the department that helped lead them to being recognized as a National Gold Medal winner for Excellence in Parks and Recreation Management.” City Administrator Reed Clevenger said. “Katie has proven herself these past months, especially over the summer when the department is at its busiest. Her commitment, work ethic, and ability to work closely with others will pay dividends to the department as they continue their success.”

Following the announcement Katie Duncombe said, “I am honored and excited to begin a new adventure in serving the citizens of Green River. I am blessed to work with an amazing team of park and recreation professionals and departments within the city. My true heart is in providing customer service, quality programs, parks and facilities for all people. I hope to continue the tradition of high standards and strive for continued quality of life endeavors for the community.”

Green River Parks and Recreation promotes an active community, strong families, economic development, and high quality of life for all by collaboratively providing safe, well-maintained and affordable parks, facilities, and programs.