Green River Honors Retiring Employee With 34 Years of Service

GREEN RIVER — Sherry Schumacher is retiring after 34 years with the City of Green River’s Parks and Recreation Department.

Schumacher began her career with the city in March 1992 as an account clerk. She later served as recreation facility coordinator and leisure programs coordinator before being promoted to recreation program supervisor in 2003, a position she has held since then.

During her tenure, Schumacher helped develop and oversee numerous recreation programs and community events. Her work included teaching American Red Cross swim lessons and organizing events such as the Middle School New Year’s Eve Party, Summer Run Series, Chalk It Up and Quilting on the Green. Programs including Movies in the Park, the Water Easter Egg Hunt, and adult volleyball and wallyball leagues expanded under her leadership.

She also partnered with Sweetwater County School District No. 2 for more than a decade on school wellness initiatives.

Schumacher received the Wyoming Recreation and Park Association’s Outstanding Professional Award in 2017 and the WRPA Fellow Award in 2022. In 2010, she contributed to an initiative that earned the city the Wyoming Association of Municipalities Innovation Award.

In 2020, Green River Parks and Recreation received the National Gold Medal Award from the National Recreation and Park Association, making it the first Wyoming community to receive the honor. According to the city, Schumacher authored the application that led to the award.

Schumacher earned an associate degree from Western Wyoming Community College in 2008 and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Wyoming in 2013. She completed the NRPA Director School in 2024 and holds professional certifications including certified parks and recreation professional, certified aquatic facility operator and water safety instructor trainer.

City officials described Schumacher as a mentor who has trained hundreds of part-time employees during her career.

Schumacher’s retirement is effective Jan. 21. An open house celebrating her career will be held from 1-3 p.m. at the Green River Recreation Center. Residents are invited to attend and wish Schumacher well as she begins her retirement.