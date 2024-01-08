Green River Hosts 2024 Thoman Soda Ash Memorial Duals

GREEN RIVER – Green River High School hosts the Thoman Soda Ash Memorial Duals Friday and Saturday with a boys “Best of the Best” dual meet and a Girl’s Championship on Saturday. Rock Springs will be one of the record 24 teams in attendance, along with the hosting Wolves.

The teams will be separated into four pools and will wrestle each other all day Friday and Saturday morning to determine the winner of each pool. The winner of each pool will then be placed into a championship bracket on Saturday for the Team Championship.

Wrestling will start at 1 p.m. Friday after weigh-ins at noon. All Green River duals will be in GRHS’ main gym. All RSHS duals will be at Green River Family Rec Center. All girl tournament matches will be in GRHS Auxiliary Gym and all JV matches will be in the Green River Recreation Center.

Each boys varsity team will compete four times on Friday for a total of 46 duals. Each team will dual one more time on Saturday before the winners of each pool compete for the team championship.

Last week, the Wolves and Tigers both had great weekends in Vernal, Utah. GRHS took fifth and RSHS took 12th out of 34 other teams in attendance. The girls performed well in Utah also. The Lady Wolves finished 10th out of 18 schools and the Lady Tigers finished 17th with just one wrestler.