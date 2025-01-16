Green River Hosts 2025 Thoman Wrestling Invite This Weekend

GREEN RIVER – The 2025 Thoman Soda Ash Memorial Wrestling Invite is set to showcase some of the best high school wrestling talent in the region Friday and Saturday. Green River High School and the Green River Recreation Center will host the event, which features a mix of varsity boys and girls competitions, culminating in championship matches and the prestigious Best-of-the-Best Dual.

The tournament, organized by Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Athletics Director Tony Beardsley, will feature teams from across Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado, including local rivals Green River and Rock Springs.

Tournament Overview

Friday, January 17 Weigh-ins : Noon at GRHS Round 1 Matches : 1 p.m. across both venues Wrestling continues until approximately 9 p.m., with varsity boys, JV boys, and varsity girls matches.

Saturday, January 18 Weigh-ins : 9 a.m. at GRHS Wrestling Resumes : 10 a.m. Key Events : 11:15 a.m. : Boys Varsity Dual Meet Championships (GRHS Main Gym) 1 p.m. : Girls Championship Matches (GRHS Main Gym) 3 p.m. : Boys Varsity Best-of-the-Best Dual (GRHS Main Gym) Awards : Girls’ and boys’ top three teams will be honored at 4:30 p.m.



Local Teams’ Schedules

Friday, January 17

Round 1 (1 p.m.) : Green River vs. Riverton (GRHS Main Gym) Rock Springs vs. Laramie (GR Rec. Center) Green River (2) vs. Pinedale (GR Rec. Center) (2 p.m.) : Rock Springs vs. Green River (2) (GR Rec. Center)

Round 2 (3 p.m.) : Green River vs. Mountain View (GRHS Main Gym) Rock Springs vs. Renegades (GR Rec. Center (4 p.m.) : Green River (2) vs. Laramie (GR Rec. Center)

Round 3 (5 p.m.) : Green River vs. Grantsville, UT (GRHS Main Gym) Rock Springs vs. Pinedale (GR Rec. Center) (6 p.m.) : Green River (2) vs. Renegades (GR Rec. Center)



Round 4 will begin the Championship Bracket to determine the winners of the Thoman. The Quarterfinals start at 7 p.m.

Saturday, January 18

Both teams will advance based on their Friday pool performances, with matches scheduled in championship or consolation brackets at either GRHS or the Green River Recreation Center.

Check out a full schedule for both days below.