Green River Hosts Boys Swim and Dive Invitational

GREEN RIVER– The Green River High School boys swim team hosted the Green River Invitational over the weekend in which they took second place in the Pre-Invite on Friday, December 14, and third in the Invite on Saturday, December 15.

Teams competing at the pre-invite included Green River, Laramie, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South, Lyman, Rock Springs, Evanston, and Sheridan. All these teams competed Saturday as well, with the addition of Lander and Rawlins.



Green River Pre-Invite

The Wolves took second place in the 200 yard medley relay with Michael Richmond, Jason Richmond, Trevor Moser, and Dean Lyon swimming a time of 1:47.00. The Wolves also took fifth in the same relay with Johnathan Clark, Devin Bobbitt, Dade Lucero, and Jake Probst swimming a time of 1:59.53.



Green River High School

sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Elijah Kraft, Dylan Strange, Jake Probst, and Trevor Moser took fourth in the 200 yard freestyle relay, swimming a time of 1:44.03.

The Wolves placed second in the 400 yard freestyle relay, M. Richmond, Lyon, J. Richmond, and Kraft swimming a time of 3:31.86.

Jason Richmond also took first in the 200 yard freestyle and the 100 yard butterfly. Michael Richmond took first place in the 500 yard freestyle and second place in the 50 yard freestyle.

Elijah Kraft took first place in the 100 yard breaststroke. Dean Lyon placed second in the 100 yard butterfly and fourth in the 50 yard freestyle.

Devin Bobbitt placed second in the 100 yard breaststroke. Trevor Moser took fifth place in the 100 yard butterfly. Jake Probst finished seventh in the 100 yard freestyle and the 50 yard freestyle.

Johnathan Clark placed sixth in the 100 yard backstroke and Sam Quick finished seventh. Kayson Snow took seventh in the 1-meter diving.



Green River Invite

The Wolves placed third in the 200 yard medley relay, with Michael Richmond, Jason Richmond, Trevor Moser, and Elijah Kraft swimming a time of 1:47.07. They took second in the 200 yard freestyle relay, Kraft, J. Richmond, M. Richmond, and Dean Lyon swimming a time of 1:36.07.

Gabe Davis, Trevor Moser, Jake Probst, and Lyon swam a time of 3:52.70 to place fifth in the 400 yard freestyle relay.

Michael Richmond placed first in the 100 yard butterfly, and second in the 100 yard backstroke. Jason Richmond placed second in the 100 yard breaststroke, and third in the 200 yard IM.

Dean Lyon took second place in the 500 yard freestyle relay, and third in the 200 yard freestyle. Gabe Davis placed fourth in the 50 yard freestyle and sixth in the 10 yard freestyle.

Elijah Kraft took seventh in both the 200 yard freestyle and the 100 yard freestyle. Kayson Straw took seventh in the 1-meter diving.





Green River Pre-Invite Results- Friday, December 14

200 Yard Medley Relay

2. GRHS A- Michael Richmond, Jason Richmond, Trevor Moser, Dean Lyon 1:47.00

5. GRHS B- Johnathan Clark, Devin Bobbitt, Dade Lucero, Jake Probst 1:59.53

13. GRHS C- Sam Quick, Jaxson McGee, Araya Finley, Levi Westburg 2:21.78

200 Yard Freestyle

1. Jason Richmond 1:56.87

20. Cole Gilmore 2:31.66

50 Yard Freestyle

2. Michael Richmond 22.17

4. Dean Lyon 24.45

7. Jake Probst 25.86

9. Trevor Moser 26.05

14. Dylan Strange 26.51

17. Devin Bobbitt 27.30

18. Dade Lucero 27.32

41. Braiden Gries 43.55

1-Meter Diving

7. Kayson Snow 138.40

100 Yard Butterfly

1. Jason Richmond 58.89

2. Dean Lyon 1:00.46

5. Trevor Moser 1:04.04

10. Johnathan Clark 1:08.46

12. Dade Lucero 1:10.32

13. Sam Quick 1:10.79

18. Levi Westburg 1:19.91

100 Yard Freestyle

7. Jake Probst 59.15

12.Dylan Strange 1:01.04

21. Jaxson McGee 1:12.30

26. Riley Roberts 1:32.09

500 Yard Freestyle

1. Michael Richmond 4:57.03

200 Yard Freestyle Relay

4. GRHS A- Elijah Kraft, Dylan Strange, Jake Probst, Trevor Moser 1:44.03

9. GRHS B- Devin Bobbitt, Dade Lucero, Levi Westburg, Araya Finley 1:55.84

100 Yard Backstroke

6. Johnathan Clark 1:07.34

7. Sam Quick 1:09.00

9. Elijah Kraft 1:09.20

14. Levi Westburg 1:17.37

100 Yard Breaststroke

1. Elijah Kraft 1:11.03

2. Devin Bobbitt 1:11.29

15. Cole Gilmore 1:31.34

16. Jaxson McGee 1:33.37

18. Riley Roberts 1:36.18

400 Yard Freestyle Relay

2. GRHS A- Michael Richmond, Dean Lyon, Jason Richmond, Elijah Kraft 3:31.86

9. GRHS B- Cole Gilmore, Dylan Strange, Sam Quick, Johnathan Clark 4:22.47



Team Scores

Laramie High School 346 Green River High School 247 Cheyenne East High School 169 Cheyenne South 146 Lyman High School 116 Rock Springs High School 111 Evanston High School 102 Sheridan High School 92

Green River High School

sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Green River Invite Results- Saturday, December 15

200 Yard Medley Relay

3. GRHS A- Michael Richmond, Jason Richmond, Trevor Moser, Elijah Kraft 1:47.07

12. GRHS B- Johnathan Clark, Jaxson McGee, Dade Lucero, Dylan Strange 2:07.54

19. GRHS C- Garret Gilmore, Levi Westburg, Sam Quick, Cole Gilmore 2:29.55

200 Yard Freestyle

3. Dean Lyon 1:55.65

7. Elijah Kraft 2:00.77

19. Dylan Strange 2:22.96

20. Cole Gilmore 2:27.56

200 Yard Individual Medley

3. Jason Richmond 2:11.62

12. Devin Bobbitt 2:27.83

14. Dade Lucero 2:31.58

50 Yard Freestyle

4. Gabe Davis 2:31.58

10. Jake Probst 25.98

17. Levi Westburg 27.75

29. Jaxson McGee 30.95

31. Garrett Gilmore 32.28

44. Braiden Gries 41.84

1-Meter Diving

7. Kayson Snow 153.40

100 Yard Butterfly

1. Michael Richmond 52.75

10. Johnathan Clark 1:05.48

11. Trevor Moser 1:07.41

13. Sam Quick 1:08.48

20. Dade Lucero 1:12.28

24. Jaxson McGee 1:24.80

100 Yard Freestyle

6. Gabe Davis 55.62

7. Elijah Kraft 56.12

12. Jake Probst 59.21

17. Dylan Strange 1:02.25

32. Garrett Gilmore 1:14.79

500 Yard Freestyle

2. Dean Lyon 5:19.54

14. Trevor Moser 6:18.54

17. Levi Westburg 6:34.55

20. Cole Gilmore 6:55.08

200 Yard Freestyle Relay

2. GRHS A- Elijah Kraft, Jason Richmond, Michael Richmond, Dean Lyon 1:36.07

9. GRHS B- Sam Quick, Devin Bobbitt, Jake Probst, Gabe Davis 1:46.96

19. GRHS C- COle Gilmore, Garrett Gilmore, Braiden Gries 2:13.80

100 Yard Backstroke

2. Michael Richmond 55.27

9. Johnathan Clark 1:05.18

13. Sam Quick 1:09.28

100 Yard Breaststroke

2. Jason Richmond 1:06.46

7. Devin Bobbitt 1:11.47

400 Yard Freestyle Relay

5. GRHS A- Gabe Davis, Trevor Moser, Jake Probst, Dean Lyon 3:52.70

11. GRHS B- Dade Lucero, Johnathan Clark, Devin Bobbitt, Dylan Strange 4:11.81



Team Scores

Laramie High School 284 Lander 251 Green River High School 211 Cheyenne South 143 Cheyenne East High School 142 Rawlins High School 118 Evanston High School 65 Rock Springs High School 64 Sheridan High School 52 Lyman High School Boys 47





Up Next

The Wolves will be back in the pool this Thursday, December 20, at Rock Springs. The meet is scheduled to start at 4 pm.