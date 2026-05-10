Green River Hosts Rivalry Finale

GREEN RIVER — The regular season comes to a close Monday as the Green River Lady Wolves host the Rock Springs Lady Tigers in the final softball doubleheader before postseason play begins.

First pitch for varsity game one is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. at Veterans Park in Green River, with the second varsity game expected to follow around 5 p.m. The South Regional Tournament will begin later in the week in Rock Springs.

Monday’s rivalry games will also be livestreamed by TRN Media. Fans can watch and listen on SweetwaterNOW’s Facebook page and The Radio Network’s Facebook page. Keith Trujillo will provide play-by-play coverage, while Jayson Klepper will serve as the color commentator.

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The Lady Tigers enter the rivalry matchup with a 12-14 overall record and a 2-0 advantage in the season series after sweeping Green River earlier this spring in Rock Springs.

While Rock Springs claimed both games, Green River showed signs of progress in the opening matchup. The Lady Wolves stayed within one run entering the sixth inning before the Lady Tigers pulled away late for an 11-6 victory.

Green River finished that game with 11 hits, led by Michael Burns, who went 3-for-4 with five RBIs. Hadlee Mortimer added two hits as the Lady Wolves produced one of their best defensive performances of the season at the time.

Rock Springs answered with balanced production throughout the lineup. Rilynn Wester drove in three runs, while Tarin Anderson, Rachael Wallendorff and Berkley Garner each recorded two hits.

The second game saw the Lady Tigers take control in a 20-4 win behind another strong offensive showing. Wester drove in five runs, Anderson homered and Rock Springs totaled 13 hits while drawing 10 walks.

Since that early-season meeting, both teams have taken different paths heading into Monday’s finale.

Green River started the year 0-14, but the Lady Wolves have shown significant improvement over the past few weeks, going 5-7 since their last meeting. The Lady Wolves earned their first wins of the season against Cheyenne South and have become increasingly competitive offensively.

Rock Springs, meanwhile, has battled through injuries throughout the season but remains one of the more dangerous teams in the 4A classification. The Lady Tigers are 4-8 since their last meeting, but have one of the best pitching rotations in the state, with the second-best ERA coming into last week.