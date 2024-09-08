Green River Invite Highlights Strong Performances Sweetwater County Athletes

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Fall Invitational saw standout performances from Green River and Rock Springs swimming and diving athletes, with local swimmers earning spots on the podium throughout the competition at the Green River High School Aquatic Center.

In the 200-yard medley relay, Green River’s A team, consisting of Hailey Luth, Kaylin Uhrig, Tavia Arnell, and Alayna Kelhofer, dominated the field with a time of 2:01.36, securing first place. Meanwhile, Rock Springs’ A team, featuring Zoe Schmidt, Abbi Scott, Reagan Buss, and Kaylee Moore, finished ninth in 2:26.33.

Haley Clevenger led GRHS in the 200-yard freestyle, winning the event with a time of 2:09.07. Her teammate Peyton Murray followed closely in second, clocking in at 2:15.45. On the Rock Springs side, their swimmers placed outside the top 10, but the team showed promising efforts from younger athletes.

Green River’s dominance continued as Tavia Arnell claimed second in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:14.76, just behind Jackson’s Maren Tattersall. Uhrig and Zoie Gilmore of GRHS placed fifth and sixth, respectively.

In the sprint events, Tanith Smith of GRHS claimed victory in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 25.73 seconds, while teammate Alayna Kelhofer took second in 26.62 seconds. For Rock Springs, Kaylee Moore finished seventh with a time of 29.21.

The Lady Tigers’ best showing came in the 100-yard freestyle, where Moore finished sixth in 1:04.03. Lady Wovles Alayna Kelhofer and Hailey Luth took second and third in the event with times of 1:00.00 and 1:01.60, respectively.

Tavia Arnell of Green River also earned first in the 100-yard butterfly, clocking in at 1:06.64, continuing her impressive meet. In the same event, Rock Springs’ Reagan Buss finished eighth in the 200-yard IM with a time of 2:54.36.

Rock Springs had a notable performance in the 1-meter diving event, with Aurelia Corbin placing sixth with a score of 133.10.

As a team Green River took first with 335 points which was 78 points ahead of Jackson Hole who came in second. Rock Springs came in 7th place with 85 points.

Overall, Green River’s swimmers and divers showcased their depth across multiple events, while Rock Springs demonstrated emerging talent in the pool. Both teams will be looking to build on these performances as the season progresses.