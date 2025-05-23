Green River Knights to Host Idaho Falls in Weekend Legion Baseball Matchups

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Knights are gearing up for a busy Memorial Day weekend as they welcome the Knights from Idaho Falls, Idaho for a pair of doubleheaders at Stratton Myers Park. With four games scheduled across Saturday and Sunday, Green River will have a prime opportunity to test its depth and sharpen its lineup against a strong out-of-state opponent.

The series opens Saturday with first pitches set for 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Action resumes Sunday at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

TRN Media will be video streaming live on The Radio Network’s Facebook page, offering fans a chance to follow the action from home. The broadcast will feature play-by-play commentary from Green River assistant coach Rocky Akin, with former Knights player Jace Paoli providing color commentary.

The Knights are looking to gain momentum heading into June, and this weekend’s four-game homestand offers a valuable opportunity to build rhythm and consistency against an out-of-state opponent.

Meanwhile, the Rock Springs Stallions have wrapped up their games for the week and will return to action next week. With both Sweetwater County programs aiming to sharpen their form early in the summer schedule, fans can expect spirited competition from a Knights team determined to defend its home field.