Green River Knights Van Vandalized at Stratton Myers Park

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Knights American Legion baseball team received bad news Friday morning when they were alerted to vandalism done to their team van.

Several windows were bashed in and shattered, resulting in damages estimated around $1,700 to $1,800, according to a Green River Knights Board President Kim Liebelt.

“We were made aware of the broken windows early Friday morning, October 7, by the city’s parks department so we are guessing it happened sometime Thursday evening,” Liebelt said.

A police report has been filed and anyone with any information is asked to report it to the Green River Knights or to the Green River Police Department. People can anonymously leave a tip with the police department by emailing PDinfo@cityofgreenriver.org or they can call dispatch at 875-1400 and ask to speak with Officer Kordus.

“We would appreciate and information anyone might have if they may have seen anything suspicious,” Liebelt said.

Liebelt said the cost of the damages is disheartening and is a “huge setback” heading into a new season. The Green River Knights is hoping to receive some financial assistance from the community to help make the repairs.

“We would humbly like to put a request out there for any possible financial help we can get to make the necessary repairs. Our program runs solely on fundraising and unfortunately we do not budget for this degree of vandalism that puts our team van out of commission. Any help is truly and greatly appreciated by our board, coaching staff, players and parents,” she said.

Photos courtesy of Green River Knights Facebook page

Theses damages to the van come over a year after the team’s bus was vandalized while also parked at Stratton Myers Park in May or June 2021. The total cost of damages done to the bus was about $2,500. Two local businesses, Searle Brothers Construction and NAPA Auto Parts Green River/Rock Springs, stepped up to cover the cost of those damages.