Green River Lady Wolves Secure Top Seed, Headed to State Tournament

GREEN RIVER — For the first time since 1998, the Green River Lady Wolves are regional champions and enter the 4A State Basketball Tournament as the top seed out of the West. After a dominant run through regionals, they will begin their quest for a state title on Thursday at Casper College.

Green River (No. 1 West) will take on Campbell County (No. 4 East) in the first round of the tournament. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. With a victory, the Lady Wolves will advance to the semifinals, where they will face the winner of Cheyenne Central vs. Star Valley at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Ford Wyoming Center. A loss would send them to a consolation game at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Ford Wyoming Center against the loser of the same matchup.

Fans can catch all of Green River’s state tournament games live on TRN Media, with Erick Pauley on the call. The broadcasts will air on KUGR 104.9 FM and 1490 AM, with an audio-only live stream available on The Radio Network’s Facebook page.

Mountain View Boys Also Headed to State

In the 3A Boys Basketball State Tournament, the Mountain View Buffalos punched their ticket to state after finishing fourth at regionals. They will face Torrington, the top seed out of the East, in the opening round. Their game is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Ford Wyoming Center.

If Mountain View secures a win, they will advance to the semifinals on Friday at 7:00 p.m., where they will take on the winner of Cody vs. Buffalo. A loss would send them to a consolation game at noon on Friday at Casper College against the losing team from that same matchup.

All Mountain View games will be broadcast live on TRN Media, with Jayson Klepper calling the action on KFRZ 92.1 FM. Fans can also listen to the audio-only live stream on The Radio Network’s Facebook page.