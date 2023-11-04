Green River Lady Wolves Win State Swimming

GILLETTE – The Green River Lady Wolves are this year’s 3A Swimming and Diving State Champions. After the prelims, Green River had 12 swimmers competing for the title.

The Lady Wolves achieved the following results in the swimming competition:

Head Coach Colleen Seiloff earned Coach of the Year honors.

Tavia Arnell tied Tanith Smith for Athlete of the Meet. Tavia Arnell was also awarded Athlete of the Year

In the 200 Yard Medley Relay, the Lady Wolves emerged as the champions.

In the 200 Yard Freestyle event, Haley Clevenger secured the second position, while Emilee Barnes finished in sixth place.

Tavia Arnell claimed the title of the 200 Yard Individual Medley Champion. Courtney Clark secured the third position, and Brianna Uhrig finished in sixth place.

Tanith Smith became the 50 Yard Freestyle Champion, while Alayna Kellhofer tied for seventh place with Cody’s Kelsey Pomajzl.

Tavia Arnell earned the title of 100 Yard Butterfly Champion. She outperformed Lander’s Katy Anderson, who secured the second place, and Douglas’ Payton Yost, who finished in third. Tavia also set a state record with a time of 56.39. Ivory Neher claimed ninth.

Tanith Smith is the 100 Yard Freestyle Champion, beating out Kylie Price from Kemmerer (second place) and Izabelle Zimmerman from Douglas (third place).

Green River’s Alayna Kellhofer claimed the sixth position, and Hailey Luth secured the ninth position in the 100 Yard Freestyle.

In the 500 Yard Freestyle, Haley Clevenger took second place, Courtney Clark placed third, Emilee Barnes came in fifth, and Breanna Van Etten finished in eighth place.

The Lady Wolves achieved victory in the 200 Yard Freestyle Relay with a time of 1:41.24, surpassing Lander (second place) and Douglas (third place). Congratulations to Courtney Clark, Haley Clevenger, Tavia Arnell, and Tanith Smith.

Hailey Luth performed exceptionally, earning the sixth spot in the 100 Yard Backstroke.

Kaylin Uhrig secured third place in the 100 Yard Breaststroke, while Brianna Uhrig claimed fourth place.

The Lady Wolves also secured second place in the 400 Yard Freestyle Relay. Congratulations to the remarkable team comprising Courtney Clark, Hailey Luth, Haley Clevenger, and Alayna Kellhofer.

Congratulations Lady Wolves!