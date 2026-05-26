Green River Leaders Discuss Health of City

GREEN RIVER — Local business owners, educators and civic leaders gathered last Wednesday for a community discussion on what it takes to build and sustain a thriving small town.

The panel at the Green River Chamber of Commerce lunch and learn focused on the distinction between “quality of life,” the natural amenities a place offers, and “quality of place,” the community investments that foster pride and engagement.

“The difference between a town and a community is what you put into it, not what the city puts into it,” panelist and director of government affairs at WeSoda, Craig Rood said.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Growing Pains

Green River faces significant obstacles to growth. The city of 11,000 is geographically constrained, limiting expansion and driving up housing costs. Its economy depends heavily on mining and natural resources, making it vulnerable during industry downturns.

School enrollment has declined steadily for years. Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Superintendent Scott Cooper said the district loses an average of 94 to 100 students annually, costing $1.2 million in funding each year.

“I would not be surprised if we’re having conversations about which school is next to be absorbed,” Cooper said.

The community also lacks childcare options, diverse dining, and public transportation like rideshare services. These gaps make it harder to attract families and young professionals.

What Green River Does Right

Despite challenges, panelists highlighted Green River’s assets: strong safety record, quality schools, and exceptional outdoor recreation. Flaming Gorge and the greenway system offer amenities many towns lack.

Panelist and Stone Designs and Construction owner, Amy Stone pointed to downtown redevelopment as encouraging.

“The potential for development on the river is one of the most exciting things to me,” she said.

Volunteer Problems

A central theme was declining civic participation. Older generations built major events like Flaming Gorge Days through extensive volunteering, but the younger generations haven’t filled that gap.

One newer resident said she had to “beg and beg” for volunteer opportunities, revealing that the community lacks clear pathways for newcomers to get involved.

Panelists stressed that sustainable growth requires individual commitment. They urged attendees to identify three community improvements they will personally support, whether through money, time or attendance.

The Third Space

Young adults said the main problem isn’t a lack of activities but poor marketing. Past initiatives like food truck events attracted minimal crowds despite repeated attempts.

The panel also noted a shortage of informal third spaces like bookstores or larger coffee shops where people can gather without spending money. Rock Springs’ successful brown bag lunch concert series was cited as a low-cost model worth replicating.

The Tomahawk Hotel downtown, featuring artist studios and short-term rentals, was highlighted as an example of private investment spurring community activity.

The discussion is the first of what organizers hope will be an ongoing conversation.