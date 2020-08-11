Green River Library Exhibit Features 9 Local Artists

GREEN RIVER —The artwork of nine local artists is on display through the end of September at the Sweetwater County Library in Green River.

The Art Chat Invitational Exhibit features artists that have been involved in the Art Chat events hosted by the Community Fine Arts Center. Artists include Steve Kyles, Theresa Weber, Olivia Benz, Cherrie Dittman, Jasmine Krueger, Patti Meyerbird, Amanda Romero, Angelina Q. Bennett and Deon Quitberg.

“There are so many wonderful pieces in this exhibit,” said Lindsey Travis, assistant director for the library. “And many of the pieces are for sale, so stop by, check it out and support a local artist.”

Here’s a little about each artist:

Steve Kyles of Green River has four pieces in the show, all of which feature wildlife. “My work is mixed media of pastels, colored pencils, graphite, and pen and ink,” Kyles said. “My subject matter is of wildlife, inspired by my 35 years of working in wildlife management.”

Kyles is originally from Georgia, but has a love for the West and has worked in Montana, Arizona, and Wyoming in addition to Georgia and South Carolina.

Theresa Weber of Rock Springs describes her work as “varied.” “Depending on the subject matter I can often lean toward different mediums to describe the subject,” Weber said. She has an acrylic and a watercolor in the show. Weber says many things inspire her, but it mostly comes down to elements of nature.

Olivia Benz of Rock Springs has an acrylic painting in the exhibit. “I am an acrylic landscape painter,” she said. “Because I grew up on a small farm in the country, I gained an appreciation for the land and its beauty.”

Benz describes her piece, The Bison’s Farewell, as “a painting that looks to the past. When herds could be seen in the thousands, crossing the vast plains.”

Cherrie Dittman of Green River, who has two pieces in the show, said that her work is constantly changing as she explores new mediums and new inspirations. “I am continuously inspired by my surroundings and experiences,” she said. “Making art is like breathing for me, I just do it; it is like involuntary motion.”

Educator and multimedia artist Jasmine Krueger creates art across all mediums, though she mostly creates printmaking, graphic design and performance art. “My work often focuses on the underlying themes of identity, connection, vulnerability and nostalgia,” she said. “My artmaking process is cathartic in nature, leaving me feeling a little more whole with each piece I create.”

Patti Meyerbird of Rock Springs has been painting for about five years. “Spending time in nature inspires and connects me to the beauty I see and feel,” she said. “Mountains, canyons and deserts of the southwest are the places I have always enjoyed exploring. I sketch or photograph places with meaningful experiences.”

Meyerbird’s three pieces in the exhibit are all acrylic paintings.

Rock Springs artist Amanda Romero said she often paints flora and fauna of Wyoming. “I like using color to portray the natural beauty around me,” she said, such as “scenes of the western world in a watery media.” Romero has two pieces in the show.

Angelina Q. Bennett of Green River said that she loves color and interesting color patterns and combinations. “I work mostly with watercolor and mixed media collage,” she said. “I enjoy abstract and traditional styles of painting.” Her exhibit pieces feature watercolor and mixed media. Bennett has taught many art classes in Green River.

Green River artist Deon Quitberg has three pieces featuring Wyoming nature in the show. One is mixed media and the other are oil. Quitberg has taught classes for all levels of students and her artwork has been on display both locally and statewide.

The exhibit also features a sample of art gourds by Arizona artist Katie Woods. The collection on display is owned by Theresa Weber. See a large exhibit of Woods’ work on display at the Community Fine Arts Center through August 28.

The Sweetwater County Library System welcomes artists to apply to display their own creative work at White Mountain Library in Rock Springs or the Sweetwater County Library in Green River. For more information, contact Lindsey Travis at 875-3615 or Debora Soule at 362-6212.