Green River Looks to Make ADA Improvements Near Two Schools

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council will consider authorizing the submission of a grant to the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) for ADA upgrades near two Green River schools.

The Green River Engineering Department of Public Works is looking to apply for a WYDOT Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant to make the ADA improvements.

The two areas proposed for ADA improvements include in front of Monroe Elementary, and in front of Lincoln Middle School. The improvements will be made to the intersections to facilitate the movement of wheelchair-bound and other mobility-impaired residents.

These areas have been selected based on their proximity to schools in the community and housing areas that serve young families, older adults and individuals with disabilities.

According to meeting documents, TAP is a 90.49/9.51 grant, so the city’s portion would be $25,737. Funds would come from designated grant match line items.

Other Business

Mayor Pete Rust and the City Council will make a proclamation recognizing Green River as a Purple Heart City. This proclamation encourages residents to appreciate the Purple Heart recipients for their sacrifices, acknowledge them for their courage, and show them the honor and support they have earned.

The Council will reappoint Chris Meats to the Joint Powers Telecommunications Board for a three-year term beginning July 4, 2023 and expiring June 30, 2026.

The Council will also do a community service recognition for Lily Sunshine Harris.

The City Council will meet Wednesday, July 5, at 7 p.m. at Green River City Hall. To view the full meeting agenda and packet, click here.