Green River Main Street Honored With Accredited Status

GREEN RIVER — Green River Main Street has been designated as a 2020 Accredited Main Street America™ program.

Accredited status is Main Street America’s top tier of recognition and signifies a demonstrated commitment to comprehensive commercial district revitalization and proven track record of successfully applying the Main Street Approach™.

In 2019 alone, the Wyoming private and public sectors invested $18 million in Main Street downtowns. This investment set the stage for the start of 57 net new businesses and the creation of 186 net new jobs in Main Street communities.

Green River Main Street’s performance is evaluated by Wyoming Main Street, a program of the Wyoming Business Council that works in partnership with Main Street America to identify the local programs that meet 10 rigorous performance standards. Evaluation criteria determines the communities that are building comprehensive and sustainable revitalization efforts and include standards such as fostering strong public-private partnerships, documenting programmatic progress, and actively preserving historic buildings.

The Green River City Council will be presented a certificate of appreciation at the September 1 city council meeting in recognition of the continued support they have given Green River Main Street.

“Wyoming Main Street understands the needs for economic development in Wyoming’s communities and provides training and tools, but your Main Street successes are only possible with full local support, especially that of the municipal government,” said Wyoming Main Street Program Manager Linda Klinck. “Please accept this recognition knowing that the Wyoming Business Council acknowledges your continued support for Green River Main Street.”

Wyoming Main Street congratulates Green River Main Street on its Accredited Main Street status and continued efforts in grassroots economy building.