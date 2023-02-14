Green River Make-A-Wish Events Scheduled

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Green River and Rock Springs communities will be raising funds over the next week for the annual Make-A-Wish fundraiser, which helps grant wishes to children who face life-threatening illnesses.
Green River High School students, along with local businesses, have scheduled several events for the public to attend, have fun, and donate to help out with the fundraiser. All proceeds will go to the Make-A-Wish foundation.
Make-A-Wish Week of course presents a friendly competition between Green River and Rock Springs, but at the heart of the competition is the cause. The more money raised by the two towns, the more wishes Make-A-Wish can grant for Wyoming kids.
For more information on Green River’s Make-A-Wish fundraising efforts, follow the Green River Make-A-Wish 2023 Facebook page.
GRHS 2023 Make-A-Wish Fundraiser Schedule of Events
Wednesday, February 15:
Bowling Night: 3-8 p.m.
- GR Bowling Center
Thursday, February 16:
McWish Night: 5-8 p.m.
Green River McDonalds (15 percent of all sales go to MAW)
GRHS Basketball vs. Evanston
- Girls at 6 p.m.
- Boys at 7 p.m.
- Theme: Neon
Friday, February 17:
Green River’s Got Talent: 7-9 p.m.
- GRHS auditorium
- $10 entry fee for single contestant
- $15 entry fee for a group
- $5 to spectate
Saturday, February 18:
Escape Room: 12-5 p.m.
- GR County Library
- $5 per person per escape room
- Two separate escape rooms: Harry Potter and Alice in Wonderland
- First come, first serve
Monday, February 20:
Music Bingo: 6-9 p.m.
- GRHS Commons
- $5 per board
- Themes: 2000s Hits and Disney Favorites
Tuesday, February 21:
Stellar Coffee: 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Ice Cream Shop: 2-8 p.m.
- 10 percent of sales and all tips go to MAW
Students vs. Staff Basketball Game: 7:30 p.m.
- $5 entry fee
- Pay to change the game
Wednesday, February 22:
GG’s Playland: 3-6 p.m.
- $9 per child, $1 per adult
- Neon night!
Dodgeball: 7:30 p.m.
- GRHS gym
- Team of 6- $30
Henna: 7-9 p.m.
- GRHS Commons
- $10 hand/arm design
Thursday, February 23:
Make-A-Wish Basketball Game
- Rock Springs High School
- Girls at 5:30 p.m.
- Boys at 7:30 p.m.
- Make-A-Wish winner announced between games
February 16-23
- GRHS Art Department will be hosting an Art Auction through the week that will be at school and online
- Raffle- raffle off baskets at all basketball games and events
- Cowboy Donuts all week- say you are supporting Green River and Green River will receive a percentage of the profits