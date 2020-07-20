Green River Man Drowns at Flaming Gorge Reservoir

Green River Man Drowns at Flaming Gorge Reservoir

SWEETWATER COUNTY – The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the apparent drowning death of a local Green River man. The drowning happened on Saturday, July 18 at the Flaming Gorge Reservoir between Holmes Crossing and Anvil Draw.

Frank M. Ortega, 63, was snorkeling alone in windy conditions approximately 50 feet offshore. When friends and loved ones lost sight of him, they immediately searched the shoreline by boat. After locating and pulling him from the water, they began lifesaving measures but could not revive him.

Although an AirMed helicopter was initially launched from Rock Springs at the request of emergency first responders, Ortega was ultimately pronounced deceased at the scene.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

While no criminal activity is suspected at this time, an investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.

Related Articles

Commissioners to Discuss Next Steps for Lagoon Drive Consolidated Facility

Commissioners to Discuss Next Steps for Lagoon Drive Consolidated Facility

Wyoming Sits at 454 Active Cases, 1,336 Recoveries and 24 Deaths

Wyoming Sits at 454 Active Cases, 1,336 Recoveries and 24 Deaths

Local Area Students Listed on University of Wyoming’s 2020 Spring Provost’s Honor Roll

Local Area Students Listed on University of Wyoming’s 2020 Spring Provost’s Honor Roll

Board of Health Reports 33 Active, 134 Recovered, Two Deaths in New COVID-19 County Stats

Board of Health Reports 33 Active, 134 Recovered, Two Deaths in New COVID-19 County Stats