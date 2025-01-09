Green River Man Faces 20 Years for Felony Strangulation

ROCK SPRINGS –– A Green River man being held at the Sweetwater County Detention Center is facing prison time for allegedly strangling his pregnant girlfriend during an altercation.

Pablo Simpson Duque, 30, faces felony charges of aggravated assault and battery and strangulation of a household member. Both charges carry penalties of up to 10 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine. Duque is held on a $60,000 cash or surety bond. His preliminary hearing will take place Jan. 15.

According to court documents, Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Christian Vondenkamp was dispatched to a residence on Jefferson Way in Green River Nov. 30 in response to a physical disturbance call. Upon arriving, he spoke with a woman who identified herself as Duque’s girlfriend. She said Duque is the father of her unborn child and alleged he strangled her.

She told Vondenkamp she had been dating Duque for about a year and that they lived together and lived at the residence. She said she was 37 weeks pregnant, saying Duque had gone with her to doctor visits in Evanston and knew he was the father of the child. She was due to give birth Dec. 15. She said the pain level she experienced from the strangulation was a six out of 10.

The deputy noticed discoloration on the right side and lower left side of the woman’s neck. She said while she was being strangled, she had difficulty breathing for about a minute, saying her voice was raspier sounding than it did before the incident. She alleged Duque initially used his right hand to strangle her, then switched to using his left – alleging he squeezed so hard she was unable to speak audible words and could barely take shallow breaths. After the girlfriend was taken to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, Vondenkamp arrived later to further interview her. Court documents state he noticed more discoloration and what appeared to be finger marks on the woman’s neck.

As Vondenkamp spoke with the woman, the WHP was attempting to locate Duque, who had left the area on foot.