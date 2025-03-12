Green River Man Faces Multiple Charges of Child Exploitation

GREEN RIVER — A Green River man currently being held at the Sweetwater County Detention Center is facing multiple charges related to the alleged sexual exploitation of children, with the possibility of significant prison time if convicted.

Arrested on March 10, William John Duncan faces six counts of sexual exploitation of children, two counts of abandoning or endangering children, and one count of unlawful contact without bodily injury. Each count of sexual exploitation of children carries a penalty of up to 12 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. The charges of abandoning or endangering children carry penalties of up to one year in prison and fines of up to $1,000 per count. The charge of unlawful contact without bodily injury carries a penalty of up to six months in prison and a fine of up to $750.

Investigation Details

According to court documents, Green River Police Officer Pickens and Sergeant Nandrup responded to a domestic violence report at High Point Counseling in Sweetwater County on Jan. 20, 2025. There, they met with counselor Leslie Smith and the alleged victim, who disclosed that they had been engaged in a sexual relationship with a stepsibling since they were 13 years old. The victim alleged Duncan had known about the relationship and encouraged it, instructing the victim not to tell anyone.

Although the victim stated that they did not feel physically forced into the relationship, they indicated that Duncan encouraged them to be sexually suggestive toward the stepsibling. They said Duncan became aware of the situation when the victim was around 12 years old but did not intervene, instead instructing them not to tell their mother.

On Jan. 21, 2025, Detective Holzgrafe conducted a forensic interview with the victim. In this interview, the victim alleged that when they told Duncan about their interactions with the stepsibling, he asked for details and encouraged the behavior. The victim stated that they were 11 or 12 years old when the encounters began. The victim further reported that Duncan manipulated them into believing that the stepsibling’s actions were a sign of love. Additionally, the victim alleged that he provided them with condoms and sex toys.

Allegations of Physical Abuse and Further Investigation

The victim also told investigators when they confronted Duncan about his behavior, he became aggressive, got in their face, and attempted to shove them. They claimed he covered their mouth with his hands, and their mother had to intervene to separate them.

On Jan. 29, 2025, Holzgrafe obtained text messages allegedly sent by Duncan. In one exchange from March 2022, when the victim was 12, he appeared to discuss alcohol consumption with them. Other messages from June 2022 show him discussing sexual activities with the victim.

On Feb. 6, 2025, Officer Hemphill interviewed a high school student who provided further information regarding the case. The student stated that they had been in a dating relationship with the victim and that Duncan was supportive of their relationship but encouraged them to kiss and even engage in sexual activity. The student alleged Duncan offered to buy them sex toys and alcohol. The student said their relationship with the victim began in August 2021 and ended in December 2022 during their seventh-grade year.

Court Appearance

During his initial hearing Tuesday, Duncan told Circuit Court Judge John Prokos that he owns three businesses in Green River and does not consider himself a flight risk.

“My wife and I have a home, have children here. I am not a flight risk,” Duncan said. “I have things I need to attend to at the businesses to provide for my family. I can’t do that from in here.”

He also informed the judge that he is currently under the care of a psychiatrist.

Sweetwater County Prosecuting Attorney Steven Anselmi-Stith requested that bond be set at $125,000 cash only. However, Prokos ultimately set it at $500,000 cash only. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 19 at 9:30 a.m.

The case remains under investigation, and additional details may emerge as legal proceedings continue.