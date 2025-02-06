Green River Man Faces Prison Time for Alleged Attack on Pregnant Wife

ROCK SPRINGS –– A Green River man is accused of assaulting his pregnant wife and faces 10 years in prison if convicted of the crime.

Ulises David Marin Vargas is accused of felony aggravated assault and is being held at the Sweetwater County Detention Center on a $50,000 cash or surety bond. If convicted, not only does he face a maximum prison sentence of 10 years in prison, but a potential fine of up to $10,000 as well.

According to court documents, officers from the Green River Police Department were dispatched to an address on South 5th East Street Jan. 30 at about 4:54 p.m. regarding a domestic violence report. When officers arrived, they met with Vargas’ wife. She said the two had been married for two years and she was 16 weeks pregnant with their first child. She said the two had an argument that resulted in her attempting to leave the home. While attempting to pack her belongings, she claimed Vargas told her she wouldn’t be leaving unless he was given divorce paperwork, then laid on top of her suitcase.

She told the officers that as the argument continued, he stood up and walked behind her, alleging he placed his hands on her upper abdominal/lower ribcage area and squeezed her sides as hard as he could. She said she could not feel pain where he was squeezing, but felt pain in her lower abdominal area. She yelled for Vargas to stop as he was hurting the baby. She said he immediately stopped, telling officers she thought he realized what she was saying. She then called her friend and went to her friend’s house.

The friend called law enforcement because the abdominal pain Vargas’ wife was experiencing was so severe, with the wife claiming the pain she felt at the moment was different from any pain she had experienced before becoming pregnant. The officers noted she had grabbed her stomach multiple times during the interview due to the pain she was experiencing. The friend told officers she gave Vargas’ wife a hot pack, but it did not seem to help.

Other officers contacted Vargas and a dispatcher advised them Vargas has two warrants. They were further advised by the officers with Vargas’ wife that there was probable cause for domestic assault. Vargas was arrested and taken to the detention center.