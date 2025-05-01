Green River Man Faces Prison Time for Property Destruction, Possession of Deadly Weapon

ROCK SPRINGS – A Green River man is being held at the Sweetwater County Detention Center on a $60,000 cash or surety bond, facing two felony charges that could result in up to 15 years in prison.

Matthew Ray Brown, 42, of Green River, is charged with felony property destruction and defacement and felony possession or manufacture of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent. The property destruction charge carries a potential prison sentence of up to 10 years and a potential fine of not more than $10,000, while the deadly weapon charge carries a potential maximum prison sentence of up to five years and a maximum potential fine of $1,000.

According to court documents, Green River Police Department officers were informed Brown was attempting to break into a residence and was armed with a knife on Bramwell Street April 27.

GRPD Sgt. Bach arrived at the residence and saw Brown walking away from the front door, observing Brown place a knife into a sheath hanging from his belt. Brown approached Bach and told him the resident inside the home had stolen his keys.

Bach then spoke with the resident of the home, who said he had stopped by earlier to talk for about 10 minutes, then returned a few hours later, demanding that he be let inside. The resident said Brown was banging on the front door, and they decided to lock the deadbolt. The resident alleged Brown had a knife in his hand while shouting to be let inside.

Bach determined the door was damaged, observing that the bottom and middle hinges were removed from the door jamb and noticing the interior trim had been removed as the door had been forced in. Multiple dents were also noticed on the exterior portion of the door, and the metal door jamb above the door handle had a large gouge in it.

Bach also noticed the gouge was caused by a metal sawhorse allegedly being used to strike the door. Two yellow sawhorses were found leaning against the wall outside the front door – both of which belonged to the home’s occupant. On the lock side of the door jamb, the frame was observed to be split vertically around the latch plate. A dusty boot print was found on the door matching the tread pattern on Brown’s boot.

Documents state Brown admitted to kicking and hitting the door and only stopped once he noticed Bach arriving at the residence.

Damage to the door was estimated at approximately $1,500. The legal threshold for a felony property destruction charge is $1,000.