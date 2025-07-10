Green River Man Found Guilty on All Counts in Exploitation Trial

GREEN RIVER — William Duncan might never be a free man following the conclusion of his trial Wednesday.

Duncan, 49, was found guilty of all charges filed against him and could spend the rest of his life in prison when his sentence is issued.

Duncan was charged with six counts of felony sexual exploitation of children, each count carrying a penalty of between five and 12 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. He was also charged with misdemeanor abandoning or endangering children, punishable by imprisonment of not more than a year and a potential fine of up to $1,000, and misdemeanor unlawful contact, punishable by imprisonment of up to six months and a fine of up to $750.

He is being held on a $500,000 cash or surety bond at the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Sentencing will take place at a later date.

Sweetwater County Attorney Daniel Erramouspe said he is proud of the work done in the case.

“This girl can get a little bit of closure,” Erramouspe said.

He said the verdict lets the victim know people believe her. He also said prosecutors Micaela Lira and Alex Breckenridge did a great job in communicating how charges that typically are made in child pornography cases apply to the situation with Duncan. He said the facts of the case fit the elements of the charges, though the charges are not normally prosecuted in the way Lira and Breckenridge did.

“Micaela and Alex did a great job in conveying that to the jury,” he said.