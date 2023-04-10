Green River Man Will Spend at Least 15 Years in Prison for Child Pornography Charges

Editor’s Note: This article contains content that some readers may find sensitive. Reader discretion is advised.

GREEN RIVER — A 28-year-old Green River resident will be serving at least 15 to 24 years in the Wyoming State Penitentiary after pleading guilty to three charges related to the manufacturing and distributing of child pornography.

Carl J. Picanco appeared in the Third District Court of Judge Suzannah Robinson this morning at a change of plea and sentencing hearing to one felony count of sexual exploitation of children (manufacture of child pornography), one felony count of sexual exploitation of children (distribution of child pornography), and one misdemeanor count of endangering children (knowingly commit any indecent or obscene act in the presence of a child). Both felony counts have a 5 to 12 year prison term, while the maximum sentence on the misdemeanor charge is 1 year in jail.

Under the plea agreement, Picanco pleaded guilty to all three counts. For count 1, Picanco was given a 10 to 12 year prison sentence, which will run consecutively with count 2, which was a 5 to 12 year prison sentence, which will also run concurrent with count 3, which was a 1 year jail sentence. This is a total of 15 to 24 years in prison with 112 days already served. Picanco was also ordered to pay $725 in court costs and fines, however the $1,000 defense attorney fee was waived due to his inability to pay.

Prior to accepting the plea agreement, Judge Robinson asked Picanco to explain what happened on September 24, 2022, which is when all three charges stemmed from. The female victim in this case is being referred to as PP to protect her identity.

“I recorded myself sexually touching PP and then sent that recording to another Wickr user online,” Picanco told the court.

Wickr is an encrypted social media chatting app that Picanco was using on his phone. While he was using this app, he was communicating with other users. One of them, a female, asked him to perform cunnilingus on PP who was 4 or 5 years old at the time. Picanco did what he was asked and then sent the recording to the Wickr female who requested the video. Picanco admitted to creating child pornography (Count 1) and then distributing it to the female who requested it (Count 2).

According to court documents, Picanco who is married and has a son and a daughter, started using the dark web to speak with “like-minded people” about four or five years ago. Throughout the years, Picanco used different websites or apps to chat with others about his “kinks and desires.” Picanco told officers he would randomly receive child pornography from these users even though that’s not what he was in to, and one of them wanted to see a photo of PP.

While the charges for count 3 occurred on the same day, it was a separate incident. During this incident, Picanco admitted to laying on his bed with his erect private part out, while PP was also on the same bed naked from the waist up. PP was playing on a cell phone at the time the photo was taken. Picanco admitted to committing an obscene or indecent act in the presence of a child.

Picanco admitted to everything in the court documents and said he deserved to be punished for what he did. During his testimony, Picanco was overcome with emotion.

“I never imagined my addiction to pornography would reach a point of this,” Picanco said. “I’m not upset with going to prison. I deserve it.”

Picanco said he wants to take advantage of all the programs available to him while in prison so he can become a much better person and try to repair the damage he’s done to PP.

There were no victim impact statements made prior to the sentencing due to the age of the victim and the mother of PP not wanting to participate in the hearing, Chief Deputy attorney Teresa Thybo explained.

Defense attorney Rick Helson said be believes Picanco will take advantage of the programs available to him and asked Judge Robinson to accept the plea agreement.

Prior to handing down the sentence, Judge Robinson said that although Picanco is taking accountability for his actions and does appear to be truly remorseful, the nature of the crimes warrants prison time and not probation. Picanco’s previous criminal history, or lack thereof was also taken into account. However, she said the state could have charged him with more felonies and misdemeanors in this case, so a high sentence is warranted and she accepted the plea agreement.