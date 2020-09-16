Green River Mayor Rust Declares State of Emergency Following Storm Damage

GREEN RIVER — Green River Mayor Pete Rust officially declared a local disaster/state of emergency in Green River during Tuesday night’s Green River City Council meeting due to the damages done by the late-summer storm that ripped through town early last week.

Mayor Rust read a proclamation declaring the state of emergency, invoking emergency powers in Green River.

“The Mayor of the City of Green River, Wyoming has declared a local disaster/state of emergency on behalf of the City of Green River, the expenditure of emergency funds from all available sources, invoking of mutual aid agreements, and the requesting of assistance from the County of Sweetwater and the State of Wyoming,” Mayor Rust read from the proclamation.

Green River Fire Chief Larry Erdmann said in order to get federal assistance, they must first declare a state of emergency locally and then work through the chain. He said the state has already been notified of the local disaster in Green River.

Erdmann said local emergency crews were out all night responding to emergency calls due to the storm, and continued throughout the next day along with other city employees.

“Everyone in Green River’s showed resiliency,” Erdmann said.

He added that it was good practice for the city for any future disasters, as the community and city pulled together to help out.

Mayor Rust agreed the city showed great resiliency, but there is a long road ahead before the city will be fully recovered.

“Though we’ve had a great response, we’re not quite done yet,” Rust said. “But it’s an amazing effort and very reflective of our community.”

Estimates on total damages from insurance companies, Rocky Mountain Power, and other local resources are still being gathered, but officials feel confident the damages will exceed $1 million.